Wigan councillor released under investigation after arrest

A controversial opposition councillor has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of a trio of offences including stalking.



Coun Bob Brierley, who represents Hindley Green as an independent, was taken into custody in Bury on Friday also accused of breaching data protection laws and criminal damage.

It is understood that officers arrived at his home in the ward on Friday morning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that a 59-year-old man had been arrested and was then released on Friday night.

An unnamed 48-year-old man was also taken into custody on suspicion of stalking and criminal damage. He too has been released under investigation.

GMP also said the arrests were part of the same investigation that saw a 70-year-old man detained on January 26 on suspicion of stalking before later being released under investigation.

That is the same date former opposition councillor Peter Franzen, who was 69 at the time, was hauled in for questioning following a dramatic raid at his home.

He said shortly after being released under investigation that he was quizzed about harassment. He denies the allegations against him.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

A Wigan Council spokesman said: "This is a police matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”