Wigan councillor to stay on after community support

Coun Steve Jones a Bryn Independent representative, posted on social media this week that he was staying on in his elected role.

He said he had thought about stepping down after community organisations he was running encountered financial difficulties, buta huge response from residents who said he should carry on as a councillor had changed his mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Steve Jones

In a statement on Facebook Coun Jones wrote: “After a few days of thinking and reading all your kind comments and showing your support in the tough situation of shutting down the organizations I am 100% staying on as your councillor.

“The only reason I contemplated stepping down was I didn’t want to be elected on election promises that were no longer being fulfilled.

“I have literally had hundreds of emails messages and comments which has meant so much in residents asking me to stay on.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Alison Mckenzie Folan chief executive of Wigan Council for giving me the time to reflect and see clearly on what is best for Bryn.”

More than 100 comments have been left beneath the Facebook message with residents expressing their delight that Coun Jones will be continuing to represent them in local politics.

Coun Jones said that to prevent a similar situation arising again he would be supporting community groups and charities across the borough rather than trying to run them himself.

He has been in the chamber representing Bryn ward for five years and was re-elected with a large majority in May’s local elections.

He secured an impressive 2,047 votes, with his nearest rival, Labour candidate Mary Callaghan, trailing in well behind on 703.

Coun Jones previously considered stepping down from his role several years ago, but then changed his mind, only to find that Wigan Council had already set up a by-election in Bryn..

He and ex-elected representative Gareth Fairhurst took to the local authority to court and a judge quashed the vote, much to the embarrassment of council officials.