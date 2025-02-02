A Wigan dad who launched a petition against repeated benefit assessments for people with disabilities has already secured more than 7,000 signatures.

Gary Robinson wants to end the “dehumanising” investigations, “interrogation-like interviews and repeated legal battles” for people who receive the personal independence payment (PIP).

And his campaign will receive a response from the Government if the petition reaches 10,000 signatures in the next five months.

PIP is given to help people with extra living costs if they have a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

Assessments are currently carried out for people who receive PIP

Claimants are assessed by the Department for Work and Pensions in order to secure the benefit and reviews are carried out to assess if the payments should continue.

Gary lives in Standish with his partner, who has a disability and found out last year that she would no longer receive PIP after an assessment.

She received zero points in the review – despite her condition and the medication she takes remaining unchanged.

Gary and his partner, who does not want to be named, have appealed the decision and are waiting for a date for a tribunal hearing, but understand it could take a year to be dealt with.

In the meantime, the couple, who have one child, are dealing with the financial blow and rely on just Gary’s income, as his partner remains unable to work.

He said: “Essentially we are struggling to make ends meet now. She was only getting the lower amount, but it was enough to pay a few bills here and there or pay for patrol. It’s been very difficult. Things are very expensive.”

Gary has joined several Facebook groups for PIP claimants and read posts about the impact the assessments have.

He said: “The stories are heartbreaking. They are shaking in fear. These aren’t people who are just swinging the lead and claiming what they can, they need this money because it’s their only source of income. It’s like a constant axe over their heads, which they are waiting to fall.”

Gary says he understand the Government is already looking at making changes to PIP, but details have not yet been announced.

He wants the regular assessments of claimants to end, particularly as some people will not see a change in their health.

He said: “When you first apply, yes, you should have rigorous checks to make sure people who aren’t entitled don’t get it.

"But I think once you have established you do need it, it should be more a cause of it continuing until the doctors have signed you off as recovering from the condition. It should be more doctor-led, rather than periodically reassessing it.

"I have heard of people who are worse than my partner in terms of health who have been given zero points, but others who seem better have been given maximum points. It seems so random. I would like it to be more medical-led and based on what doctors say.”

To sign the petition, go to petition.parliament.uk/petitions/703827.