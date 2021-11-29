Wigan MP gets new role in Labour reshuffle

Lisa Nandy is no longer shadow foreign secretary

Ms Nandy, who has been MP for Wigan for 11 years, will be replaced as shadow foreign secretary by David Lammy.

Yvette Cooper returns to Labour's frontbench. Ms Cooper, a former cabinet minister and the current chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, becomes shadow home secretary and will take on Priti Patel over the migrant crisis.

Sir Keir also handed big promotions to two of Labour's rising stars, Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting, who take on the roles of shadow education secretary and shadow health secretary.

Jonathan Ashworth, who has had the health brief through the pandemic, is moved to shadow work and pensions secretary.

Former leader Ed Miliband becomes shadow climate change secretary, while Jonathan Reynolds takes on his former portfolio of business, energy and industrial strategy.

"With this reshuffle we are a smaller, more focused shadow cabinet that mirrors the shape of the Government we are shadowing," he said.