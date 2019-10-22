Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and West Lancs MP Rosie Cooper vote FOR Boris' Brexit deal

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and West Lancs MP Rosie Cooper were two of the 19 Labour MPs to vote FOR Boris Johnson's Brexit plan tonight.



But the Prime Minister has been forced to put his plans to leave the EU on October 31 on ice after suffering another humiliating Commons defeat.

MPs voted by 322 to 308 to reject his plan to ram legislation approving his Brexit deal through the Commons in just three days.

The Prime Minister told MPs he would now "pause" the Withdrawal Agreement Bill until the EU takes a decision on whether to grant another Brexit delay.

However the vote would appear to put paid to his hope of leaving with a deal at the end of the month in nine days' time.

Just minutes earlier MPs - including Ms Nandy and Mrs Cooper - voted to back the deal in principle by 329 to 299 on the second reading of the Bill - the first time the Commons has been prepared to support any Brexit deal.

Ms Nandy then voted with her Labour colleagues against the bill to pass Brexit in just three days.

Mr Johnson, who had pledged to take Britain out of the EU by the Halloween deadline "do or die", told the House he would now consult with other EU leaders on what should happen next.

Under the terms of the so-celled Benn Act, Mr Johnson was forced to write to the EU at the weekend seeking an extension after failing to win the support of the Commons at Saturday's special sitting.

He told MPs: "I will speak to EU member states about their intentions. Until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation."

He added: "Let me be clear. Our policy remains that we should not delay, that we should leave the EU on October 31 and that is what I will say to the EU and I will report back to the House.

"And one way or another we will leave the EU with this deal, to which this House has just given its assent."

Nineteen Labour MPs rebelled. They were:

Kevin Barron

Sarah Champion

Rosie Cooper

Jon Cruddas

Gloria De Piero

Jim Fitzpatrick

Caroline Flint

Mike Hill

Dan Jarvis

Emma Lewell-Buck

John Mann

Grahame Morris

Lisa Nandy

Melanie Onn

Stephanie Peacock

Jo Platt

Ruth Smeeth

Laura Smith

Gareth Snell

MPs voted 329 to 299, majority 30, in favour of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill at second reading.

Here is a list of how they voted.

Ayes

285 Conservative MPs: Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty), Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden), Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Peter Aldous (Waveney), Lucy Allan (Telford), David Amess (Southend West), Edward Argar (Charnwood), Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), Richard Bacon (South Norfolk), Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden), Steve Baker (Wycombe), Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire), Stephen Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire), John Baron (Basildon and Billericay), Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk), Paul Beresford (Mole Valley), Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen), Bob Blackman (Harrow East), Crispin Blunt (Reigate), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Peter Bottomley (Worthing West), Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine), Ben Bradley (Mansfield), Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands), Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West), Suella Braverman (Fareham), Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South), Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire), James Brokenshire (Old Bexley and Sidcup), Fiona Bruce (Congleton), Robert Buckland (South Swindon), Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar), Conor Burns (Bournemouth West), Alun Cairns (Vale of Glamorgan), James Cartlidge (South Suffolk), William Cash (Stone), Maria Caulfield (Lewes), Alex Chalk (Cheltenham), Rehman Chishti (Gillingham and Rainham), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds), Colin Clark (Gordon), Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland), James Cleverly (Braintree), Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds), Th?r?se Coffey (Suffolk Coastal), Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hythe), Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire), Robert Courts (Witney), Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and West Devon), Stephen Crabb (Preseli Pembrokeshire), Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford), David T. C. Davies (Monmouth), Glyn Davies (Montgomeryshire), Mims Davies (Eastleigh), Philip Davies (Shipley), David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden), Caroline Dinenage (Gosport), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Leo Docherty (Aldershot), Michelle Donelan (Chippenham), Nadine Dorries (Mid Bedfordshire), Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay), Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere), Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock), Richard Drax (South Dorset), James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East), David Duguid (Banff and Buchan), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Alan Duncan (Rutland and Melton), Philip Dunne (Ludlow), Michael Ellis (Northampton North), Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East), George Eustice (Camborne and Redruth), Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley), David Evennett (Bexleyheath and Crayford), Michael Fabricant (Lichfield), Michael Fallon (Sevenoaks), Mark Field (Cities of London and Westminster), Vicky Ford (Chelmsford), Kevin Foster (Torbay), Liam Fox (North Somerset), Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford), Lucy Frazer (South East Cambridgeshire), George Freeman (Mid Norfolk), Mike Freer (Finchley and Golders Green), Marcus Fysh (Yeovil), Roger Gale (North Thanet), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest), Nusrat Ghani (Wealden), Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton), Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham), John Glen (Salisbury), Zac Goldsmith (Richmond Park), Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby), Michael Gove (Surrey Heath), Luke Graham (Ochil and South Perthshire), Richard Graham (Gloucester), Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock), Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald), James Gray (North Wiltshire), Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell), Chris Green (Bolton West), Damian Green (Ashford), Andrew Griffiths (Burton), Kirstene Hair (Angus), Robert Halfon (Harlow), Luke Hall (Thornbury and Yate), Matt Hancock (West Suffolk), Greg Hands (Chelsea and Fulham), Mark Harper (Forest of Dean), Rebecca Harris (Castle Point), Trudy Harrison (Copeland), Simon Hart (Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire), John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings), Oliver Heald (North East Hertfordshire), James Heappey (Wells), Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), Peter Heaton-Jones (North Devon), Gordon Henderson (Sittingbourne and Sheppey), Nick Herbert (Arundel and South Downs), Damian Hinds (East Hampshire), Simon Hoare (North Dorset), George Hollingbery (Meon Valley), Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton), Philip Hollobone (Kettering), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), John Howell (Henley), Nigel Huddleston (Mid Worcestershire), Eddie Hughes (Walsall North), Jeremy Hunt (South West Surrey), Nick Hurd (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner), Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway), Sajid Javid (Bromsgrove), Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire), Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood), Robert Jenrick (Newark), Boris Johnson (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham), Gareth Johnson (Dartford), Joseph Johnson (Orpington), Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough), David Jones (Clwyd West), Marcus Jones (Nuneaton), Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury and Atcham), Gillian Keegan (Chichester), Seema Kennedy (South Ribble), Stephen Kerr (Stirling), Julian Knight (Solihull), Greg Knight (East Yorkshire), Kwasi Kwarteng (Spelthorne), John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk), Mark Lancaster (Milton Keynes North), Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire), Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire), Jeremy Lefroy (Stafford), Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Andrew Lewer (Northampton South), Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth), Julian Lewis (New Forest East), Ian Liddell-Grainger (Bridgwater and West Somerset), David Lidington (Aylesbury), Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster), Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke), Jonathan Lord (Woking), Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham), Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), Rachel Maclean (Redditch), Anne Main (St Albans), Alan Mak (Havant), Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire), Scott Mann (North Cornwall), Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire), Theresa May (Maidenhead), Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Cleveleys), Patrick McLoughlin (Derbyshire Dales), Stephen McPartland (Stevenage), Esther McVey (Tatton), Mark Menzies (Fylde), Johnny Mercer (Plymouth, Moor View), Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle), Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock), Maria Miller (Basingstoke), Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase), Nigel Mills (Amber Valley), Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield), Damien Moore (Southport), Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North), Nicky Morgan (Loughborough), Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot), David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale), James Morris (Halesowen and Rowley Regis), Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills), David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale), Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall), Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire), Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst), Sarah Newton (Truro and Falmouth), Jesse Norman (Hereford and South Herefordshire), Neil O'Brien (Harborough), Matthew Offord (Hendon), Guy Opperman (Hexham), Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton), Priti Patel (Witham), Owen Paterson (North Shropshire), Mark Pawsey (Rugby), Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead), John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare), Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole), Claire Perry (Devizes), Chris Philp (Croydon South), Christopher Pincher (Tamworth), Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane), Victoria Prentis (Banbury), Mark Prisk (Hertford and Stortford), Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin), Tom Pursglove (Corby), Jeremy Quin (Horsham), Will Quince (Colchester), Dominic Raab (Esher and Walton), John Redwood (Wokingham), Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset), Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury), Mary Robinson (Cheadle), Andrew Rosindell (Romford), Douglas Ross (Moray), Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire), David Rutley (Macclesfield), Paul Scully (Sutton and Cheam), Bob Seely (Isle of Wight), Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire), Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield), Alok Sharma (Reading West), Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell), Keith Simpson (Broadland), Chris Skidmore (Kingswood), Chloe Smith (Norwich North), Henry Smith (Crawley), Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon), Royston Smith (Southampton, Itchen), Caroline Spelman (Meriden), Mark Spencer (Sherwood), Andrew Stephenson (Pendle), John Stevenson (Carlisle), Bob Stewart (Beckenham), Gary Streeter (South West Devon), Mel Stride (Central Devon), Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness), Julian Sturdy (York Outer), Rishi Sunak (Richmond (Yorks)), Desmond Swayne (New Forest West), Hugo Swire (East Devon), Robert Syms (Poole), Derek Thomas (St Ives), Ross Thomson (Aberdeen South), Maggie Throup (Erewash), Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood), Justin Tomlinson (North Swindon), Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole), Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire), David Tredinnick (Bosworth), Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed), Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk), Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling), Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire), Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes), Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet), Robin Walker (Worcester), Charles Walker (Broxbourne), Ben Wallace (Wyre and Preston North), David Warburton (Somerton and Frome), Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness), Giles Watling (Clacton), Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent), Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire), Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley), John Whittingdale (Maldon), Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire), Gavin Williamson (South Staffordshire), Mike Wood (Dudley South), William Wragg (Hazel Grove), Jeremy Wright (Kenilworth and Southam), Nadhim Zahawi (Stratford-on-Avon).

19 Labour MPs: Kevin Barron (Rother Valley), Sarah Champion (Rotherham), Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire), Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham), Gloria De Piero (Ashfield), Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse), Caroline Flint (Don Valley), Mike Hill (Hartlepool), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), John Mann (Bassetlaw), Grahame Morris (Easington), Lisa Nandy (Wigan), Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East), Jo Platt (Leigh), Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North), Laura Smith (Crewe and Nantwich), Gareth Snell (Stoke-on-Trent Central).

25 Independent MPs: Ian Austin (Dudley North), Richard Benyon (Newbury), Nick Boles (Grantham and Stamford), Steve Brine (Winchester), Alistair Burt (North East Bedfordshire), Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells), Kenneth Clarke (Rushcliffe), Charlie Elphicke (Dover), Frank Field (Birkenhead), David Gauke (South West Hertfordshire), Philip Hammond (Runnymede and Weybridge), Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon), Richard Harrington (Watford), Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North), Margot James (Stourbridge), Oliver Letwin (West Dorset), Ivan Lewis (Bury South), Stephen Lloyd (Eastbourne), Anne Milton (Guildford), Amber Rudd (Hastings and Rye), Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury), Nicholas Soames (Mid Sussex), Rory Stewart (Penrith and The Border), Edward Vaizey (Wantage), John Woodcock (Barrow and Furness).

Tellers for the ayes were Conservative MPs Stuart Andrew (Pudsey) and Iain Stewart (Milton Keynes South)

Noes

217 Labour MPs: Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington), Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth), Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow), Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting), Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale), Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower), Jonathan Ashworth (Leicester South), Adrian Bailey (West Bromwich West), Margaret Beckett (Derby South), Hilary Benn (Leeds Central), Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Roberta Blackman-Woods (City of Durham), Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central), Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen), Ben Bradshaw (Exeter), Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West), Lyn Brown (West Ham), Nicholas Brown (Newcastle upon Tyne East), Chris Bryant (Rhondda), Karen Buck (Westminster North), Richard Burden (Birmingham, Northfield), Richard Burgon (Leeds East), Dawn Butler (Brent Central), Liam Byrne (Birmingham, Hodge Hill), Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth), Alan Campbell (Tynemouth), Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton), Jenny Chapman (Darlington), Bambos Charalambous (Enfield, Southgate), Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley), Vernon Coaker (Gedling), Julie Cooper (Burnley), Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford), Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North), Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark), David Crausby (Bolton North East), Mary Creagh (Wakefield), Stella Creasy (Walthamstow), John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead), Judith Cummins (Bradford South), Alex Cunningham (Stockton North), Jim Cunningham (Coventry South), Janet Daby (Lewisham East), Wayne David (Caerphilly), Geraint Davies (Swansea West), Marsha De Cordova (Battersea), Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West), Emma Dent Coad (Kensington), Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough), Anneliese Dodds (Oxford East), Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth), Peter Dowd (Bootle), David Drew (Stroud), Jack Dromey (Birmingham, Erdington), Rosie Duffield (Canterbury), Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood), Angela Eagle (Wallasey), Clive Efford (Eltham), Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central), Chris Elmore (Ogmore), Bill Esterson (Sefton Central), Chris Evans (Islwyn), Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East), Lisa Forbes (Peterborough), Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford), James Frith (Bury North), Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough), Hugh Gaffney (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill), Barry Gardiner (Brent North), Ruth George (High Peak), Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham, Edgbaston), Mary Glindon (North Tyneside), Roger Godsiff (Birmingham, Hall Green), Helen Goodman (Bishop Auckland), Kate Green (Stretford and Urmston), Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South), Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West), Nia Griffith (Llanelli), John Grogan (Keighley), Andrew Gwynne (Denton and Reddish), Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley), Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East), David Hanson (Delyn), Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle), Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham), Carolyn Harris (Swansea East), Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood), Sue Hayman (Workington), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne), Mark Hendrick (Preston), Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch), Margaret Hodge (Barking), Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West), Kate Hollern (Blackburn), George Howarth (Knowsley), Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), Imran Hussain (Bradford East), Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North), Darren Jones (Bristol North West), Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney), Graham P Jones (Hyndburn), Helen Jones (Warrington North), Kevan Jones (North Durham), Ruth Jones (Newport West), Sarah Jones (Croydon Central), Susan Elan Jones (Clwyd South), Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East), Barbara Keeley (Worsley and Eccles South), Liz Kendall (Leicester West), Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton), Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West), Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon), Peter Kyle (Hove), Lesley Laird (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath), David Lammy (Tottenham), Ian Lavery (Wansbeck), Karen Lee (Lincoln), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Tony Lloyd (Rochdale), Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles), Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham), Holly Lynch (Halifax), Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr), Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham, Ladywood), Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston), Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South), Sandy Martin (Ipswich), Rachael Maskell (York Central), Christian Matheson (City of Chester), Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak), Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East), Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden), Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough), John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington), Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East), Conor McGinn (St Helens North), Alison McGovern (Wirral South), Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton), Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North), Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton), Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North), Ian Mearns (Gateshead), Edward Miliband (Doncaster North), Madeleine Moon (Bridgend), Jessica Morden (Newport East), Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South), Ian Murray (Edinburgh South), Alex Norris (Nottingham North), Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Albert Owen (Ynys Mon), Teresa Pearce (Erith and Thamesmead), Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich), Toby Perkins (Chesterfield), Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley), Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South), Laura Pidcock (North West Durham), Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport), Stephen Pound (Ealing North), Lucy Powell (Manchester Central), Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East), Faisal Rashid (Warrington South), Angela Rayner (Ashton-under-Lyne), Steve Reed (Croydon North), Christina Rees (Neath), Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and Penge), Rachel Reeves (Leeds West), Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East), Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde), Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston), Geoffrey Robinson (Coventry North West), Matt Rodda (Reading East), Danielle Rowley (Midlothian), Chris Ruane (Vale of Clwyd), Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown), Naz Shah (Bradford West), Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall), Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield), Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury), Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn), Dennis Skinner (Bolsover), Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith), Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood), Eleanor Smith (Wolverhampton South West), Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington), Owen Smith (Pontypridd), Karin Smyth (Bristol South), Alex Sobel (Leeds North West), John Spellar (Warley), Keir Starmer (Holborn and St Pancras), Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central), Wes Streeting (Ilford North), Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton), Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East), Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside), Gareth Thomas (Harrow West), Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen), Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury), Stephen Timms (East Ham), Jon Trickett (Hemsworth), Anna Turley (Redcar), Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East), Stephen Twigg (Liverpool, West Derby), Liz Twist (Blaydon), Valerie Vaz (Walsall South), Keith Vaz (Leicester East), Thelma Walker (Colne Valley), Tom Watson (West Bromwich East), Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green), Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington), Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test), Martin Whitfield (East Lothian), Paul Williams (Stockton South), Phil Wilson (Sedgefield), Mohammad Yasin (Bedford), Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge).

35 Scottish National Party MPs: Hannah Bardell (Livingston), Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber), Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North), Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith), Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun), Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow), Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife), Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West), Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde), Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East), Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk), Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire), Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw), Stephen Gethins (North East Fife), Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran), Patrick Grady (Glasgow North), Peter Grant (Glenrothes), Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts), Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey), Stewart Hosie (Dundee East), Chris Law (Dundee West), David Linden (Glasgow East), Angus Brendan MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South), Stuart C. McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East), John McNally (Falkirk), Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West), Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North), Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute), Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East), Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West), Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central), Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire), Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire).

19 Liberal Democrat MPs: Heidi Allen (South Cambridgeshire), Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree), Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington), Vince Cable (Twickenham), Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland), Edward Davey (Kingston and Surbiton), Jane Dodds (Brecon and Radnorshire), Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale), Sam Gyimah (East Surrey), Wera Hobhouse (Bath), Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West), Norman Lamb (North Norfolk), Phillip Lee (Bracknell), Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon), Angela Smith (Penistone and Stocksbridge), Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross), Jo Swinson (East Dunbartonshire), Chuka Umunna (Streatham), Sarah Wollaston (Totnes).

10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry), Nigel Dodds (Belfast North), Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Paul Girvan (South Antrim), Emma Little Pengelly (Belfast South), Ian Paisley (North Antrim), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), David Simpson (Upper Bann), Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).

Four Plaid Cymru MPs: Jonathan Edwards (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr), Ben Lake (Ceredigion), Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd), Hywel Williams (Arfon).

Green Party MP: Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion).

Five Independent Group for Change MPs: Ann Coffey (Stockport), Mike Gapes (Ilford South), Chris Leslie (Nottingham East), Joan Ryan (Enfield North), Anna Soubry (Broxtowe).

Eight Independent MPs: Guto Bebb (Aberconwy), Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside), Justine Greening (Putney), Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield), Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow), Lady Hermon (North Down), Jared O'Mara (Sheffield, Hallam), Gavin Shuker (Luton South).

Tellers for the noes were Labour MPs Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe) and Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent).