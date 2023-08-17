News you can trust since 1853
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy named alongside top authors in line-up for Manchester Literature Festival

Wigan’s MP will swap the noise of Westminster for the quiet of a library as she appears at a literature festival.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lisa Nandy, who is Labour’s shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, is among the well-known faces announced for Manchester Literature Festival.

She will speak about her book, entitled All In: How We Build A Country That Works, which looks at the challenges facing Britain, from political division and economic turmoil to underinvestment, and suggests changes that could be made.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy will appear at Manchester Literature FestivalWigan MP Lisa Nandy will appear at Manchester Literature Festival
The event will be held at 7pm on Thursday, October 19 at Central Library in Manchester.

A line-up of world-class writers, household names and emerging talent has been announced for the festival, which runs from October 7 to 22.

Authors this year include Kate Mosse, Deborah Levy, Zadie Smith, Richard Armitage, Annie Macmanus and Jeanette Winterson.

There will also be events before and after the festival featuring Wigan-born poet, author and broadcaster Lemn Sissay and Sonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore, among others.

Events will take place across the city, including at Manchester Art Gallery, International Anthony Burgess Foundation, Central Library, Contact, HOME and The Lowry.

Festival co-directors Cathy Bolton and Sarah-Jane Roberts said: “We can’t wait to welcome all our inspirational guest writers, artists and thinkers to Manchester to share their words, passion and unique insights with audiences this autumn.”

Tickets for all of the events – including Ms Nandy’s – are available now to the festival’s Get Closer members and go on general sale on Thursday.

They can be bought by calling 0343 208 0500 or via Manchester Literature Festival’s website.

