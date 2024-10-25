Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan’s MPs have written to deputy prime minister Angela Rayner protesting over delays in the “promised” payment of £6m Levelling Up cash.

The hold-up means Wigan Council may have to borrow money as “a last resort” to fund major projects, like the Haigh Hall renovation.

Wigan MP and culture secretary Lisa Nandy, Leigh’s Jo Platt and Makerfield’s Josh Simons have jointly signed the letter to Ms Rayner.

“Working people across the country, particularly in small towns like ours, were promised we would be levelled up,” their letter says.

“That never happened. Instead, they were given stagnation, poorer living standards and fewer opportunities.

“Supporting towns must be at the heart of our strategy for growth. Wigan Council has received notification from your department informing them of a delay in payments of Levelling Up scheme money of around two months.”

The letter goes on: “This has significant impacts on the three schemes in our area, across Haigh Hall, Leigh and Ashton-in-Makerfield. Haigh Hall’s works are already under way and the other two are in the early delivery phases.

“The cashflow implications of this would have a significant impact on the council’s capacity to continue these works. The second quarter claim would be in the region of £6m which the council has already funded and will need to claim retrospectively.

“The council cannot afford to have that £6m delayed, especially given the expenditure has already occurred.

“Wigan Council are extremely concerned about the prospect of having to borrow this money as a last resort. In the upcoming budget, we urge you to ensure that already struggling local authorities are not pushed over the brink.

“Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan and Leigh were promised funding for major local projects. Work has already begun. It is vital that we support that and do not leave our proud towns in an impossible position. We would therefore be grateful for a written assurance that this funding will be assured as soon as possible.”

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We are working closely with our local MPs, particularly Lisa Nandy in her role as minister, to ensure that these vital projects for our borough become a reality.”