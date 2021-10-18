Wigan MPs speak out over security in aftermath of Amess murder

Lisa Nandy

While both Lisa Nandy and Yvonne Fovargue said that dangers have increased for politicians in recent years, they were both keen not to shut themselves off from the public.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that police could be called in to protect MPs during their surgeries, following the member for Southend West's killing in Leigh-on-Sea last Friday.

Makerfield MP Ms Fovargue said she felt, with some regret, that tightening of security was inevitable after last week's tragedy and also the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox five years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne Fovargue

And she said that social media - so often the breeding ground for trolling and hate - should take greater responsibility and that anonymity should be removed from it.

Wigan MP Ms Nandy agreed that political debate had become more toxic, especially that surrounding Brexit, and welcomed news that Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has launched a root and branch inquiry into MP security.

The shadow foreign secretary, who admitted on Sunday's Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that she no longer always feels safe in her job, said: "The key is to get the balance right.

The late Sir David Amess

"We need to protect elected representatives but they also need to remain accessible to people. When I was walking to the station on Monday morning, people wanted to stop and talk about things, whether about the redevelopment of the town centre or a personal issue and that is a really vital part of our job.

"Some MPs already have police at their surgeries. Each MP has a different risk policy and it’s about protecting staff and the public too.

"There have been a couple of occasions over the decade when I have had to have a police presence at public meetings but not at surgeries, although these days we tend to choose venues which already have security.

"This has been the case for most MPs since Jo Cox was murdered. When it comes to surgeries in Wigan these days, we don’t announce where they are being held - only a phone number so people can ring up to make an appointment.

"You cannot eliminate risk though. Any public figure - not just MPs, but teachers, doctors or social workers - in public-facing roles face some kind of risk.

We are advised as MPs to flag up any threats we receive to the police and then they assess them. Obviously you can’t do that for all the ones on social media because there are hundreds of them. However the House of Commons does itself monitor that traffic."

Ms Fovargue said: “As a local MP being accessible to constituents is so important. I instinctively want to meet local residents in an accessible and friendly way – and on an equal footing.

"But constituency surgeries are where MPs are especially vulnerable. I also have a responsibility to my constituency staff who also meet constituents. There is no easy answer, but I fear that additional security measures will be needed if we are to stop attacks on MPs.

“During my time as an MP the growth of social media has undoubtedly given rise to online abuse and I have had to report concerns to the police on several occasions.

"I would support moves to remove anonymity on social media sites and it is incumbent on all in political life and the press to tone down the rhetoric which I believe can contribute to the toxic nature of debate."

But there have been more uplifting sides to the aftermath of the Leigh-on-Sea tragedy.

Ms Nandy said: "On Monday morning I woke up and my inbox was full of people thanking me for what I do and saying sorry for what happened to David Amess.

"I think there is a very, very large majority of people who are decent and want their elected MPs to represent them.

"It’s at terrible times like this, just as it was when Jo was killed, that these people find their voice."