The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that unless negotiations are opened, its members will walk out on January 18 and 19.

The action will take place at more NHS employers in England than happened this month – increasing from 44 to 55 trusts, said the RCN.

Nursing staff at other hospitals in the country took strike action earlier this month

This will include staff at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who voted in favour of industrial action but did not walk out on the initial strike days of December 15 and 20.

The trust’s sites include Wigan Infirmary, Leigh Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital, Thomas Linacre Centre and Boston House.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: “The Government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January.

“I do not wish to prolong this dispute, but the Prime Minister has left us with no choice.

“The public support has been heart-warming and I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for patients and the future of the NHS.