Wigan resident 'disgusted' by photograph of election candidate wearing war medals

Labour’s Martyn Smethurst is standing in Abram on Thursday in the local elections and hopes to retain the seat he first won in 2012.

But one resident in Abram was disgruntled by a photograph in a campaign leaflet sent to his home, which showed Mr Smethurst wearing medals from the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photograph of Martyn Smethurst, right, with war medals on the left-hand side of his jacket

Gordon McMahon, who is ex-military and says he is not affiliated to any political party, said: “I’m a bit annoyed and disgusted really. I know people wear them – I accept that people do wear their family’s medals – but I took an interest and saw they were on the wrong side. Not a lot of people perhaps know that, but if you wear someone else’s medals, you wear them on the right side.

"The services and British Legion don’t support it, but they turn a blind eye. Initially it was for widows from the First World War.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McMahon was also concerned that people may assume Mr Smethurst had in fact been awarded the medals himself.

He said: "I know it’s Remembrance Sunday in the picture, but even so, to put it in a leaflet, he’s trying to display himself as something he’s not.”

The Royal British Legion advises its members that medals awarded to a serviceman who has died can be worn on the right breast by a near relative, such as their parent, sibling, partner, child or grandchild.

Mr Smethurst told the Observer that the medals belonged to his grandfather, who asked him to wear them before he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The medals were mounted by the Royal British Legion and I wore them on Remembrance Sunday, that’s all. I assumed they were on the right side because I Google searched it and if I have got that wrong, I will correct that. If I have caused any offence, it’s absolutely not done on purpose.

"I do apologise if I have caused any offence, but there was nothing in that. It was just to remember my grandad and when he served.”