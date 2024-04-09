Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, May 2 elections will be held to choose local councillors and the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

To vote, people must be on the electoral register and have a valid form of voter ID if voting in a polling station.

With the deadline to register to vote at midnight on Tuesday, April 16, residents are urged to check now that they are registered at their current address.

People who go to a polling station to cast a vote will also need to show a valid form of photo ID, such as a passport, driving licence, some types of bus pass or proof of age card.

Those who do not have valid ID can apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Eamonn Boylan, combined authority returning officer for Greater Manchester, said: “The elections taking place in our city-region this year are an opportunity for residents to have their say and decide who makes important decisions that affect them and the places where they live.

“There are less than two weeks left to register to vote. If residents haven’t already done so, I would urge them to register before the deadline of April 16.

“Residents will also need to show ID at the polling station. Residents should check the list of valid forms of identification and apply for a voter authority certificate if they need one.”