A Wigan student has made her debut in the House of Commons, speaking as a Youth MP.

Layan Hassan who is 17 and is in the upper sixth form at Winstanley College, was elected as a Youth MP last year, after a successful campaign which centred around inequality, which showcased her passion for implementing change in young people’s lives.

A year on and the former Hawkley Hall High School pupil received an invitation - along with other representatives from Wigan and Leigh Youth Cabinet – to a debate in the House of Commons on Universal Free School Meals.

Layan Hassan at the House of Commons

Eighteen minutes into the discussion, Layan was chosen to take the floor and was given the chance to present her prepared speech on standardisation of free school meals.

Onlookers said that she spoke eloquently and with passion about how standardisation of meals demolishes barriers of disadvantage which no young person should have to face.

|Afterwards, Layan said of her experience: ‘It was nerve-wracking but extremely exciting to be speaking in the House of Commons.

"Tackling inequality is what I have built my political campaign around as I am so passionate about the prospect of equal opportunity for all young people.

"Being in such an iconic building added to the experience and it is something I will never forget.”

Layan hopes to go on to university after completing her A-levels at college to study Law and Politics.