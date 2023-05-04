News you can trust since 1853
Wiganers go to the polls in the first "all out" elections in years

The polls have opened for Wigan’s first “all out” elections in almost two decades.

By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2023, 07:20 BST- 4 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:20 BST

There are a total of 176 candidates vying for all 75 seats in the Town Hall’s council chamber today (Thursday May 4).

Usually only a third of seats are up for grabs at any one time, but this year is different because of the introduction of boundary changes in certain areas.

It makes for slightly more complicated voting, with the public asked to put a cross next to three candidates’ names on the ballot papers.

St Francis's Church in Kitt Green is one of many polling stations around Wigan boroughSt Francis's Church in Kitt Green is one of many polling stations around Wigan borough
There are three seats available in every ward across the borough and Labour are the only party fielding three candidates in each ward.

The Conservative Party has candidates in every ward and there has been a rise in the number of independents looking to snatch a seat away from the well-known parties.

The three candidates winning the most votes in each of the 25 wards will be elected onto the council with the ones with the biggest share staying the longest before having to stand again and the ones garnering the fewest staying the shortest period before their seat is re-contested.

Voters are reminded that they must bring a form of photo ID in order to exercise their democratic right.

Polling stations remain open until 10pm today with the counts not taking place late at night but at Wigan and Leigh during the day tomorrow (May 5).

The results for Leigh are expected at around 2pm and those for Wigan at around 5pm.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Abram

David Bowker (IND)

Nazia Rehman (LAB)

Eunice Smethurst (LAB)

Martyn Smethurst (LAB)

Graham Suddick (LIB)

Janet Walch (CON)

Ashton

Joanne Bradley (IND)

Andrew Bullen (LAB)

Jenny Bullen (LAB)

Danny Fletcher (LAB)

Stephen Hanway (IND)

Paul Martin (CON)

Geoffrey Matthews (LIB)

Gary Wilkes (IND)

Aspull, New Springs & Whelley

Ron Conway (LAB)

Carl Davies (UKIP)

Laura Flynn (LAB)

Gerard Houlton (CON)

Chris Ready (LAB)

Astley

Trevor Barton (CON)

Christine Roberts (LAB)

Sandra Robinson (Heritage Party)

Sean Roocroft (LIB)

David Stirzaker (CON)

Eileen Strathearn (CON)

Barry Taylor (LAB)

Paula Wakefield (LAB)

Atherton North

Keith Barton (CON)

Paul Blinkhorn (LAB)

Matthew Brown (LAB)

Rick Carter (Atherton North Independent)

Martin Farrimond (IND)

Stuart Gerrard (INDNET)

Julie Hilling (LAB)

Jamie Hodgkinson (INDNET)

Quinton Smith (Atherton North Independent)

James Watson (INDNET)

Atherton South and Lilford

Rachael Flaszczak (INDNET)

Luke Greenhalgh (Leigh and Atherton Independent)

Mary Halliday (INDNET)

John Harding (LAB)

Lee McStein (LAB)

Cameron Smith (Leigh and Atherton Independent)

Debra Wailes (LAB)

Anthony Waite (INDNET)

Kathryn Williams (CON)

Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North

John Cookson (IND)

Margaret Gaffney (LAB)

Steve Jones (IND)

Samantha Lloyd (LAB)

Scarlett Myler (IND)

Sandra Swift (LAB)

Sylvia Wilkinson (IND)

Marie Winstanley (CON)

Douglas

Margaret Atherton (CON)

Mary Callaghan (LAB)

Matthew Dawber (LAB)

Patricia Draper (LAB)

Peter Jacobs (GREEN)

Golborne and Lowton West

Brian Aspinall (REFORM)

Stanley Crook (CON)

Susan Gambles (LAB)

Richard Houlton (CON)

Yvonne Klieve (LAB)

Gena Merrett (LAB)

Angela Roberts (CON)

Stuart Worthington (LIB)

Hindley

Paul Blay (LAB)

Hilda Byrne (INDNET)

Jim Churton (LAB)

David Culshaw (IND)

Jim Ellis (INDNET)

Susan Ellis (INDNET)

Jordan Gaskell (UK Independence)

John Skipworth (LIB)

Frederick Stuart (CON)

James Talbot (LAB)

Hindley Green

David Aitchison (LAB)

Bob Brierley (IND)

Paul Chapman (CON)

Jim Palmer (LAB)

Mark Prescott (IND)

Gary Skipworth (LIB)

John Vickers (LAB)

Ince

Allan Atherton (CON)

David Molyneux (LAB)

James Moodie (LAB)

Maureen O’Bern (IND)

Janice Sharratt (LAB)

Leigh Central & Higher Folds

Keith Cunliffe (LAB)

Jean Dickinson (CON)

Dave Fraser (Leigh Central IND)

Shelley Guest (LAB)

Andrew Holland (LIB)

James Morley (Leigh Central IND)

Hannah Sephton (Leigh Central IND)

Fred Walker (LAB)

Leigh South

Kevin Anderson (LAB)

James Geddes (CON)

Christopher Noon (LIB)

John O’Brien (LAB)

Charles Rigby (LAB)

Dominic Sutton (CON)

Mark Temperton (CON)

Leigh West

Dane Anderton (LAB)

Simon Brooks (LIB)

Samantha Brown (LAB)

Marie Cooper (CON)

David Evans (Leigh West IND)

Sue Greensmith (LAB)

Rodney Halliwell (Leigh West IND)

Jayson Hargreaves (Leigh West IND)

Lowton East

Tracy Croft (LAB)

Sheila Gough (CON)

Jenny Gregory (LAB)

Edward Houlton (CON)

Kathleen Houlton (CON)

Garry Lloyd (LAB)

Orrell

Paul Bannister (CON)

Marjorie Clayton (CON)

Anne Collins (LAB)

Jim Nicholson (LAB)

Neil Stevenson (LIB)

Mark Tebbutt (LAB)

Michael WInstanley (CON)

Pemberton

David Burley (LIB)

Jean Peet (CON)

Tony Porter (IND)

Jeanette Prescott (LAB)

Paul Prescott (LAB)

Eileen Rigby (LAB)

Shevington with Lower Ground & Moor

Paul Collins (LAB)

Michael Crosby (LAB)

Niall El-Assad (CON)

Gareth Fairhurst (Shevington IND)

Vicky Galliganm (LAB)

Vincent Holgate (LIB)

Michael Owens (CON)

Standish with Langtree

Judith Atherton (CON)

Andy Dawber (REFORM)

Debbie Fairhurst (Standish IND)

Samuel Flemming (LAB)

Sharon Holden (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Terry Mugan (LAB)

Debbie Parkinson (LAB)

Gary Robinson (CON)

Raymond Whittingham (CON)

Tyldesley & Mosley Common

Jess Eastoe (LAB)

James Fish (INDNET)

Joanne Marshall (LAB)

Ashley McCarrick (CON)

Farai Nhakaniso (LAB)

Wigan Central

George Davies (LAB)

Mark Frith (CON)

Lawrence Hunt (LAB)

Michael McLoughlin (LAB)

Brian Whitney (LIB)

Wigan West

Brian Crombie-Fisher (LIB)

Phyll Cullen (LAB)

Ian Dyer (LIB)

Adam Marsh (CON)

Sheila Ramsdale (LAB)

Stuart Thomas (LIB)

David Wood (LAB)

Winstanley

Paul Kenny (LAB)

Robert Kenyon (REFORM)

Clive Morgan (LAB)

Marie Morgan (LAB)

Robert Stevenson (LIB)

Margaret Winstanley (CON)

Worsley Mesnes

Susan Atherton (CON)

Danny Cooke (IND)

David Hurst (LAB)

Donald MacNamara (LIB)

Paul Molyneux (LAB)

Helen O’Neill (LAB)

