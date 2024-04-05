Workers' Memorial Day to be marked in Wigan's Mesnes Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday April 28 events will be held at workplaces and in public places across the country, paying tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease.
Figures show that in the UK 135 workers were killed in work-related accidents in 2022/23, while 561,000 workers sustained a self-reported non-fatal injury in the workplace.
And that is not counting all those who developed illnesses connected with their workplace.
The day is seen as an opportunity to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace incidents and ill health.
Friends of Mesnes Park will again host the short event at the memorial tree and plaque near to the Bridgeman Terrace entrance to the park.
Attendees will gather at 11.45am for a minute's silence at noon, followed by speeches. Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and Mayor Coun Kevin Anderson are attending along with several other local speakers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.