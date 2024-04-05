Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday April 28 events will be held at workplaces and in public places across the country, paying tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease.

Figures show that in the UK 135 workers were killed in work-related accidents in 2022/23, while 561,000 workers sustained a self-reported non-fatal injury in the workplace.

And that is not counting all those who developed illnesses connected with their workplace.

A flashback to last year's Workers' Memorial Day in Mesnes Park, Wigan

The day is seen as an opportunity to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace incidents and ill health.

Friends of Mesnes Park will again host the short event at the memorial tree and plaque near to the Bridgeman Terrace entrance to the park.