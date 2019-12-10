Young people grill election candidates at Wigan Youth Zone hustings

Young people put candidates vying to be Wigan's next MP on the spot at a hustings event hosted by the town's youth zone.



Labour's Lisa Nandy, the Conservatives' Ashley Williams and the Brexit Party's William Malloy were questioned by around 50 young Wiganers eager to quiz them on the issues that matter to them.

The candidates were asked for their opinions on improving public transport, cutting pollution and preventing poverty.

They were also quizzed over votes for 16-year-olds, the fox hunting ban and university tuition fees.

The Liberal Democrat and Green Party candidates for Wigan, Stuart Thomas and Peter Jacobs, did not attend the event at the Parson's Walk venue.

Wigan Youth Zone said afterwards that the hustings had been a huge success, with the borough's young people keen to engage with the general election.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “Entering the world of politics can often be intimidating for young people and therefore we were delighted to provide an opportunity for first time and soon to be voters to ask local candidates their articulate questions in a safe space.

"We appreciate the three candidates giving up their time to engage with the young people and provide them a meaningful platform for their voices to be heard.”

Political differences between the three candidates clearly came to the fore when answering some of the questions but all of them agreed on the importance of voting and people making their views known through the ballot box.

After the questions the young audience had the chance to speak to the candidates.

The majority of those quizzed afterwards told the youth zone the event had given them more insight into the parties' policies on issues which matter to the younger generation.

The hustings was chaired by Marie Tighe, head of studies at Wigan and Leigh College, who said the enthusiasm and political knowledge on show among the audience was impressive.

She said: "I am so impressed with the level of commitment and engagement of over 50 young people from across the borough. It incredible to discover how passionate the young people of Wigan are about the future of their town.”

The candidates for the Wigan constituency are: Peter Jacobs (Green), William Malloy (Brexit), Lisa Nandy (Labour), Stuart Thomas (Liberal Democrat), Ashley Williams (Conservative).