​The Government argued that the new treaty, which enables the removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda from the UK, responds to the concerns set out by the Supreme Court, and that the Bill is needed to stop channel crossings.

I am opposed to this Bill in its entirety, as I am opposed to the Rwanda scheme in its entirety.

Rather than chasing headlines, I believe that we must fix our broken asylum system with measures that are based on common sense, hard work and international co-operation.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

I believe that this Bill is unaffordable, costing £400 million of taxpayers’ money without having sent a single asylum seeker.

It is unworkable, as the Rwandan authorities are capable of taking less than 1% of the 30,000 who crossed the channel in small boats in 2023.

In order for a deterrent to be effective, it must be credible, but I am sceptical that this small chance would deter someone who has risked their life to escape persecution and violence.

Redirecting this funding into a new cross-border police unit and security partnership with Europol to smash the criminal smuggler gangs would, in my view, be far better.

Lastly, this Bill is unlawful, as has been found by the Supreme Court.

Parliament is sovereign, but it must make laws with restraint and while respecting the judicial function.

Not only am I opposed to the specifics of the Bill, but I am troubled by what it represents in a broader sense.

Instead of this failing Bill, we need stronger border security and a properly controlled and managed asylum system, so that the UK does its bit to help those fleeing persecution and conflict, and those who have no right to be here are returned.

I support measures to work with France and the deal with Albania. I believe in the importance of stopping dangerous boat crossings that are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

Furthermore, I want to see Labour’s plan put in place – for new security powers, new cross-border police, a new security agreement, a new returns and enforcement unit, the clearing of the backlog and the ending of hotel use.

The Bill has now moved to the House of Lords for further consideration.

Iran-backed Houthis have launched over 25 illegal attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. In early January they directly attacked British and American warships. Alongside the US, the UK ordered the RAF to strike two Houthi military facilities in Yemen.

I back this targeted action to reinforce maritime security in the Red Sea. I strongly condemn the Houthi attacks. However, I believe we must avoid escalation across the Middle East.