Yvonne Fovargue MP: Lack of ambition for our schools
They were part of a nationwide push to make the case for education, which included parents, and school leaders.
I know many people were bitterly disappointed that schools were overlooked in the Chancellor’s announcements.
Education should be at the heart of our plans for this country, but I am concerned there is a lack of ambition for our schools.
According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), school spending per pupil fell by 9% in real terms between 2009-10 and 2019-20 – the largest cut in over 40 years.
The problem with our education system is exemplified by the condition of our school buildings in my view.
Despite knowing about the risks of reinforced aerated autoclave concrete (RAAC) for months, the Government did not act and over 150 education settings across the country were forced to close days before the start of term, causing further disruption to children’s education.
Only recently, the Department for Education (DfE) revealed it had miscalculated its funding plans for this academic year, leaving schools with £370 million less than promised.
Schools are already struggling with rising mental health needs, soaring child poverty and increasing demands such as on SEND provision.
I am very concerned about how lowering the funding allocations will impact schools.
I support calls to end tax breaks for private schools and for that money to be used to invest in a brilliant education for every child, including thousands of new teachers, ongoing training for school staff and access to a qualified mental health counsellor at school.
Teachers are overworked, overstretched and undervalued. They do an incredible job but there are simply not enough of them, with the Government continuing to miss its own recruitment targets and almost a third leaving the profession within five years.
We need a brighter future, not simply winding back the clock. I want to see a retention payment made to new teachers when they complete the Early Career Framework – a package of training and support for early career teachers.
