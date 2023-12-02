Yvonne Fovargue MP: Medication developed to treat migraines should be available to all

Around ten million people in the UK suffer from migraines.

It can have a significant impact on physical and mental health, affecting family and social life, education and employment.

Yet it is often misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Common symptoms of a migraine can include, head pain, problems with eyesight such as seeing flashing lights, being very sensitive to light, sounds and smells, fatigue, feeling sick and being sick.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

I pay tribute to the Migraine Trust in its campaign for improved access to treatment and care.

Its report, entitled ‘Heading in the wrong direction’, finds that many people with migraine are struggling to access appropriate diagnoses and treatments.

It specifically notes that the availability of drugs – which have been developed for the treatment of migraine – is inconsistent across the country.

National clinical guidelines recommend CGRP antibody medicines to prevent migraine in adults.

However, of those eligible, the Migraine Trust advises that only 52 per cent are offered it. I urge ministers to look closely at this issue and ensure that all patients can access the medicines they need.

I am concerned that 13 years of Government mismanagement has left our NHS unable to deliver a full and comprehensive range of health services.

In my view, we must build an NHS fit for the future – providing it with the staff, technology, resources and reform it needs to improve patient care.

I support a 10-year plan of change and modernisation, shifting the focus of healthcare from the acute sector into the community to boost prevention, diagnose conditions earlier, and provide treatment closer to people’s homes. Supported by a fully costed and fully funded plan to tackle record waiting lists.

Building an NHS fit for the future is vital to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment for the millions of people affected by migraine. However, this is not just about physical illness.

People living with migraine often experience poor mental health. Yet too many people are unable to access the support they need.

Transforming mental health services must be a priority. We need a whole-government strategy to improve mental health outcomes and make early intervention a reality.

I support an ambitious plan to provide treatment to millions of more patients, expanding the mental health workforce, and setting a new NHS target to guarantee treatment within a month.

I know the situation in Gaza is deeply upsetting.

I welcome the agreement between Israel and Hamas to release around 50 of the hostages who were taken on 7 October and to temporarily halt hostilities.

I call for all remaining hostages to be released and for Palestinian civilians to be protected.

I want to see this agreement to be upheld by all sides.

The space created by this agreement should be used to take more steps on a path towards a full cessation of hostilities.