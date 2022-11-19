The damage has been done.

Twelve years of the Tories and what have they done to our economy?

They crashed the economy, and they are going to make working people pay the price.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

Rishi Sunak is going to do what he always does: make working people pay through higher taxes and cuts to services.

His record as Chancellor was one of failure.

He failed to grow the economy, failed to get a grip on inflation, and failed to help families with the Tory cost of living crisis.

He was responsible for staggering waste, including £12 billion of covid fraud and billions of dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

He's too weak to put his country before his party.

He did a grubby deal to make Suella Braverman home secretary because he was too scared to fight a leadership contest.

As always with them, it’s party first, country second.

He’s not on the side of working people.

Sunak boasted over the summer that he had moved money from deprived areas to wealthy ones.

His own family avoided tax in the UK – then he put tax up for every other family.

And her is the key - No one voted for this.

The Tories are treating Britain like their personal plaything with no consideration for what people want and no contrition for the chaos they have created.

The British public deserve a proper say on the country's future.

They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess.

Labour wants to grow the economy for working people.

And we want to rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start.

After 12 years of Conservative mismanagement, our public services and our economy are on the brink.

And growth on the floor and basic services suffering.

We need a growing economy to pay for modern, sustainable public services.

But to grow the economy we need to start getting our public services back on track too.

That’s why the next Labour government will double the number of district nurses qualifying every year.

We will train more than 5,000 new health visitors, create an additional 10,000 nursing and midwifery placements every year and double the number of medical school places.

We will do this so we have the doctors we need in our NHS.

This will help our National Health Service with some of the fundamental problems we’re seeing and get more patients seen on time. And it will grow our economy too.

