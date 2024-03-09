Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​I know from my casework, and from conversations with constituents, that many people are using savings and debt to pay for essentials because of the rising cost of living.

I am alarmed that the poorest quarter of households are projected by the New Economics Foundation to be £210 per week short of an acceptable standard of living by next month.

In April 2022, almost 10.2 million households were unable to afford the cost of everyday essentials, such as putting food on the table or replacing clothes.

By next month this is expected to have risen by 750,000 to 11m households.

Unsecured debt is projected to surge over the next five years, escalating from 29.1% of disposable income in 2022 to 38.6% by 2028.

When people are spending more of their income to service debt, it damages their quality of life, limits their potential and takes more money out of the local economy.

Government policies have helped fuel inflation, increased taxes on working people, and in the case of the Liz Truss 2022 mini-budget, damaged our economy and forced mortgages and rent bills up.

This has meant that household finances are under greater strain than would otherwise have been the case.

I worry that the economy has been forced into a vicious circle of higher taxes, lower investment, squeezed wages and the running down of public services, all of which damage growth.

In contrast to this, I want to see policies which tackle the cost of living crisis, create jobs and help people into work to widen opportunities across our country.

For example, I support the policy of insulating five million homes over five years, helping to cut household bills by an average of £445-a-year on current energy prices.

The recent debate and vote in Parliament was a chance for Parliament to unite and speak with one voice on the horrendous situation in Gaza and Israel.

It was in that spirit that Labour put forward an amendment calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

One that that will last, that would require both sides to observe it, that would demand hostages are returned, that aid gets into Gaza, that said Israel has a right to be protected against a repeat of October 7 and - crucially - that requires a road map for a two state solution.

It is a serious plan for such an incredibly serious situation.

Unfortunately, the Conservatives and the SNP decided to walk out hand in hand, refusing to vote on this serious matter, yet again choosing political games over serious solutions.

It is clear the only party with a plan for the challenges facing Britain - whether here or abroad - is Labour.