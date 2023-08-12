Our borough includes many miles of canals and rivers. They are hugely important, providing habitats for nature, homes for people and a place to take part in recreational activities.

They also help to prevent floods and give us a network of green corridors steeped in rich industrial history unlike anywhere else in the world.

Last month, the Government published its report of its review process for the Canal & River Trust’s annual grant funding arrangement.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

The Trust has a current funding agreement with the Government that runs until 2027.

I know the Trust’s future relies in part on this funding and I know it is now campaigning against the Government’s decision to provide £400 million from 2027 to 2037, with a five per cent yearly downward taper over these 10 years as it argues this is a real terms cut of £300 million.

Many constituents have contacted me in support of the #KeepCanalsAlive campaign – they point out that the cut in support will lead to the eventual closure of some parts of our cherished waterways network.

I am concerned the Government does not understand the value of canals, which help make the lives of people better. Without maintenance, canals will fall into disrepair, cutting off these vital blue and green routes and access to nature for many.

I am also disappointed by the delays to this decision which has put the future of our canals and all those that rely on them at risk.

It has made it more difficult for the Trust to plan and hampered the progress of several larger projects designed to help build and shape much-needed resilience to the harsh and increasingly frequent effects of climate change.

I believe the Canal and River Trust, alongside local navigation, harbour and waterways authorities, does a crucial job protecting and restoring our internal waterways.

We are seeing an increase in their use, and it is therefore vital this protective and restorative work continues and that the Government does not roll it back.

We are in a dirty water emergency, with water companies discharging raw sewage into English waterways.

Hard-earned money is paid in good faith for wastewater to be dealt with properly but instead places we care about are being damaged and polluted.

These sewage dumps go into the sea, where people swim; into the canals, along which people cycle and walk their dogs on the towpath; into the rivers, where people fish or canoe; on to the beaches, where our children and grandchildren build sandcastles; and, of course, into our leisure and beauty hotspots, where hard-working local businesses rely on tourists to come flocking in their numbers.