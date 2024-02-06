Poundbakery create Valentines Meal for 2 with £3.25 Too Good To Go bag!
The bag contained the following items (all this for £3.25):
3pk Cookies
Walkers Crisps
Ham Salad Baguette
Potato & Meat Pie
Potato Wedges
Mini cheese & Onion Rolls (selected stores)
Chicken Satay Sticks
2pk Bavarian Slices
Too Good To Go is a fantastic initiative which was created to reduce food waste in retail companies. To view your nearest Too Good To Go Poundbakery, simply download the app.
The Results:
After some patience and creativity, we managed to put together a grazing board for 2 plus two delicious desserts. The only items that didn’t come with the bag were the raspberry and cucumber garnishes, the condiments, oh and the champagne! However, everything else was included and we made it work, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to elevate any meal…so this year, save money and challenge yourself to create a Valuetines Meal at home.
DISCLAIMER: The board was so full that we couldn’t fit in the Cookies – so they were eaten with a cup of tea later on!
Poundbakery’s Valentine’s range launches on Thursday, February 8 and includes:
2pk Ginger Love Men £1.60
4pk Valentine’s Fairy Cakes £2
