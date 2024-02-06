Poundbakery create Valentines Meal for 2 with £3.25 Too Good To Go bag!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bag contained the following items (all this for £3.25):

3pk Cookies

Walkers Crisps

Too Good To Go Bag transformed into delicious grazing board and desserts for two people.

Ham Salad Baguette

Potato & Meat Pie

Potato Wedges

Mini cheese & Onion Rolls (selected stores)

Ingredients from the Poundbakery £3.25 Too Good To Go Bag.

Chicken Satay Sticks

2pk Bavarian Slices

Too Good To Go is a fantastic initiative which was created to reduce food waste in retail companies. To view your nearest Too Good To Go Poundbakery, simply download the app.

The Results:

Valentine's Treats from Poundbakery.

After some patience and creativity, we managed to put together a grazing board for 2 plus two delicious desserts. The only items that didn’t come with the bag were the raspberry and cucumber garnishes, the condiments, oh and the champagne! However, everything else was included and we made it work, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to elevate any meal…so this year, save money and challenge yourself to create a Valuetines Meal at home.

DISCLAIMER: The board was so full that we couldn’t fit in the Cookies – so they were eaten with a cup of tea later on!

Poundbakery’s Valentine’s range launches on Thursday, February 8 and includes:

2pk Ginger Love Men £1.60

4pk Valentine’s Fairy Cakes £2