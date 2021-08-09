Power cut affects hundreds of homes in Wigan
Hundreds of people started the week by waking up to discover they had no electricity.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:51 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:56 am
A power cut hit 226 homes and businesses in Standish in the early hours of Monday and Electricity North West sent engineers to investigate the problem.
The firm reported the electricity supply had been restored shortly after 9.15am.
