Power cut affects hundreds of homes in Wigan

Hundreds of people started the week by waking up to discover they had no electricity.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:51 am
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:56 am

A power cut hit 226 homes and businesses in Standish in the early hours of Monday and Electricity North West sent engineers to investigate the problem.

The firm reported the electricity supply had been restored shortly after 9.15am.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Electricity North West engineers went to address the problem
HundredsWiganStandish