Powerleague Soccerdome Wigan set to close next month

A popular Wigan sports centre is set to close next month, leaving countless amateur football teams without a regular pitch.



Powerleague Wigan, based at the Soccerdome in Stadium Way, has announced that it will close as of August 16, 2019.

The announcement on social media

The company has sent out a message to all customers informing them that the last games will be played on Thursday, August 15.

The site is used regularly by scores of amateur football teams across the borough.

In a statement published today (Thursday), Powerleague Soccerdome Wigan said: "We regret to inform you that Powerleague Wigan will be closing with the final day to play on Thursday 15th.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty throughout the years and enjoying the beautiful game at our facilities.

"If you would like to continue playing with us, we will take ownership of finding you the best alternative.

"Please note if you have any questions about your bookings or any other queries, please visit us in club for more details or get in touch with us by calling 01942 210080 or emailing wigan@powerleague.co.uk

"Thank you for the memories".