Probe into fire after dogs rescued from Wigan house

Two dogs were rescued from a burning house after a suspected arson attack.



An investigation is being carried out by the police after the blaze at a house on Ashwood Avenue in Abram.

Firefighters were called at 11.50pm on Tuesday to tackle the fire in the front room of the property.

Crews from Wigan and Hindley fire stations wore breathing apparatus as they put out the fire and searched the house.

Alan Morris, crew manager at Hindley fire station, said: "We searched the property and found two dogs. They were suffering from the effects of smoke.

"We put them in the back of the fire engines, with the trauma techs using their knowledge to give them a bit of oxygen.

"They seemed fine when we were leaving and the owners were going to take them to the vets."

The dogs' owners were not in the house at the time.

The front room of the property was damaged in the blaze, but crews stopped it spreading any further.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.