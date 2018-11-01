Probe into fire at former school building

An investigation has been launched into a blaze at a former school, which is believed to have been started deliberately.



Firefighters were called to the empty Glenburn Sports College, on Yewdale , Skelmersdale, shortly after 4.30am on Thursday.

When they arrived, they discovered the fire was on the ground floor of the building and had spread to part of the first floor.

Seven fire engines from across Greater Manchester and Lancashire attended to tackle the blaze, including crews from Wigan, Hindley, Leigh and Skelmersdale fire stations.

They worked for several hours to bring the fire under control, using hoses, fans and breathing apparatus while fighting the flames.

The fire was declared extinguished at 7.25am, but crews remained on the site to continue damping down the remaining hot-spots.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious, so the police have been informed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We will be carrying out a full fire investigation alongside the police."

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.