Probe into secret video of Wigan patient being attacked with walking stick

Health chiefs are looking into an incident in which a man filmed an elderly patient attacking another with a walking stick.



Bosses at Wigan Infirmary have been made aware of the footage after it went viral on various media websites.

The video, which was seemingly filmed without knowledge of either party, shows an elderly man attacking a patient who was sleeping in the next bed, with his walking stick.

The footage which was taken by Taylor Parkinson, 33, from Leigh, who was also a patient on the ward at the time, was passed on to news agency, Chatty Buddha, who sold it to national news outlets. The website claims that the owner of any video sold will receive 50 per cent of the profits it garners.