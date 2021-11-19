Probe into why two police cars crashed in Leigh

Thankfully the officers involved in the collision at the junction of Rydal Street and Boughey Street escaped without serious injuries.

The smash came only days after firefighters warned motorists to be extra careful at the junction following two accidents there just days apart.

Police are appealing for information about the patrol car crash which took place at around 9.40pm on Thursday November 18.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "A collision occurred between two police vehicles on Rydal Street, Leigh. Officers had been responding to reports of a possible stolen vehicle in the area when the collision occurred at the junction of Rydal Street and Boughey Street.

"One of the police vehicles involved in the collision subsequently collided with the wall of a nearby property, causing extensive damage. This building was assessed and made safe.

"Other emergency services also attended the scene. Officers were treated however none of the injuries are believed to be serious."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At approximately 9.45pm on Thursday 18th November, three fire engines from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire stations attended an incident on Rydal Street, Leigh involving two cars.

“Crews arrived quickly and assisted other emergency services to make the scene safe. Crews were on the scene for approximately one hour 15 minutes.”

Crews were last at the junction at 12.10pm on Thursday November 11 when two cars collided and they spent two hours extricating a woman from one of the badly damaged vehicles.

A spokesman at the time said it had been the second collision there recently and warned motorists to be careful on the narrow streets there. He added that the service was working with Wigan Council on possible safety improvements.

Anyone with information on the police vehicle crash - including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time - should contact police online at www.gmp.police.uk, or call or call GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2140 of 18/11/21.