An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Skelmersdale who “might appear to be confused.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Blakeman was last seen in the Tanhouse area of Skelmersdale on Tuesday (December 5).

The 77-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short light brown/grey hair. He is clean shaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is believed to be wearing a dark blue fleece jacket, navy blue jeans and white trainers.

Brian Blakeman, 77, is missing from Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“If you do see him, he might appear to be confused,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We want to get him back to his family as soon as possible.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Brian.