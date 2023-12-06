News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Public urged to call 999 as concern grows for missing Skelmersdale man who ‘might appear to be confused’

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Skelmersdale who “might appear to be confused.”
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brian Blakeman was last seen in the Tanhouse area of Skelmersdale on Tuesday (December 5).

The 77-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short light brown/grey hair. He is clean shaven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing a dark blue fleece jacket, navy blue jeans and white trainers.

Most Popular
Brian Blakeman, 77, is missing from Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)Brian Blakeman, 77, is missing from Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Brian Blakeman, 77, is missing from Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“If you do see him, he might appear to be confused,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We want to get him back to his family as soon as possible.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Brian.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].