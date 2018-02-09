Readers' letters - February 8

Suffragists were much more influential than suffragettes

The term “suffragette”, used in the media in recent days when celebrating the centenary of women gaining the vote, is greatly misplaced.

It refers only to Mrs Emmeline Pankhurst’s militants, whose role in the process is subject to debate. The conflicts and divisions they created within the women’s movement are well documented.

The wider suffragist movement, epitomised by Millicent Garrett Fawcett, was more influential and constructive.

Actively campaigning for the vote as President of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies, she and her associates established higher education and access to a range of professions for women.

Indeed, her sister, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, was England’s first qualified

female doctor.

Later this year, Millicent Garrett Fawcett will be honoured with a statue in Parliament Square – the first of a woman.

This exceptional lady stands, in my opinion, head and shoulders above the suffragettes and rightly deserves this honour.

Roger Stamp

via email

It’s yet another benefits disaster



It has not been widely publicised that the government has been forced by the high court to amend their rules on Personal Independence Payments (PIPS). The judgement means that every disabled person receiving PIPS will have their case reviewed.

The Department of Work and Pensions has had to make an embarrassing climbdown which has been estimated to cost the taxpayer around £3.7bn. This means that a total of 1.6 million claimants of the main disability assessment will have their benefits reviewed, after the high court verdict found that people with mental health problems were being discriminated against unfairly.

The PIP regime has been criticised by disabled campaigners for all the suffering, premature deaths and suicides it has caused.

Work capability assessments were outsourced to ATOS until 2014, then Capitus and now Maximus. The cost to the taxpayer of over £1bn has been much criticised, too, since Iain Duncan Smith introduced them as part of the phasing out of Disability Living Allowance.

The Tories also cut the amount of PIP support for people with mental health conditions in 2017. This move was found to be discriminatory by the court and also punitive by limiting the independence for many. Thus, this has been yet another embarrassing and costly U-turn for the government, following so closely behind the Carillion debacle just weeks ago.

Heralded as a flagship overhaul of disability benefits, Personal Independence Payments has turned into yet another costly disaster for the government. The cost to taxpayers is increasing week by week from outsourcing our health services, public works departments, and now our benefits systems.

The government has led the country into unprecedented debt, which is unforgivable given the six years of austerity. It is time for a general election to elect a government that cares more for the poorest and sick in society.

Marjorie Nye

Address supplied



Valentine’s gift for charity

I am a great fan of marking ‘significant’ ages in a positive way, to celebrate being alive and, thankfully, being healthy. This year I am turning 50 and, rather than throwing a big party, I’ve decided to celebrate in a way that benefits other people.

So throughout 2018 I will be completing ‘Challenge 50’ – 50 different challenges on 50 different days to raise £10,000 for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, the most incredible charity that supports over 2,300 families with a seriously ill child in England.

This February, to tie in with Valentine’s Day, my challenge is to encourage the public to join me in a small act of kindness by donating the cost of a Valentine’s bunch of flowers to Rainbow Trust.

Just £10 could pay for a sensory toy to help Rainbow Trust Family Support Workers entertain a seriously ill child with special needs, giving their parents a much needed break. To make a donation please visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ZillahBingley.

Zillah Bingley

Chief Executive

Rainbow Trust

Children’s Charity