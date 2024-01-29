Record referrals for support as families continue to struggle across Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 650 children had a Christmas to remember thanks to generous donations from the local community to the church and charity’s present appeal across its three churches in the borough; Wigan, Atherton and Ashton-in-Makerfield, which saw a dramatic increase in families coming to them for help.

The church and community centres, located on Scholes, Wigan, George Street, Atherton and Chapel Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, exceeded last year’s appeal figures and struggled to keep up with demand from social workers, schools and GPs all working to support children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Major Alison Lewis, church leader at The Salvation Army in Wigan said: “We saw throughout 2023 that people are depending more and more on charity to help get them through day-to-day life with many living hand to mouth. Low paid jobs, increased bills and food prices and the ongoing cost of living crisis are all factors that affect many within our town and we expect will still affect them as we make our way into and through 2024.

“In the challenging times that everyone is facing, we have witnessed the sad truth that people who once could manage to live are now struggling to make ends meet, finding themselves in difficult situations. The generosity and support we received to help us support those children that otherwise would have no presents has shown a new level of community compassion and has put smiles on the faces of thousands of children, and many more family members.

“To the members of our community who generously supported our Christmas present appeal or have made financial donations, we give our sincerest thanks for the difference you have made to families who needed a helping hand.”