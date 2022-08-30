Relief as elderly man missing from Wigan borough is found 'safe and well'
Police have confirmed an elderly man with dementia who was reported to be missing has been found “safe and well”
By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:25 am
An appeal for help was issued on Monday evening as the man, only identified as Joseph, had not been seen since boarding a bus on Abbey Lane in Leigh at 12.45pm that day.
The 88-year-old has dementia and police were keen to know that he was okay.
Officers confirmed he had been found late on Monday night in a social media post.