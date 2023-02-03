Renewed calls for one-way system after car crashes onto its roof on Wigan street

Dramatic video footage shows a car travelling along Charles Street, in Golborne, at around 7pm on Thursday, before hitting a parked car and overturning.

The car was badly damaged, while several other vehicles parked on the road were also damaged in the collision.

The car was badly damaged in the crash on Charles Street, Golborne

It is understood the occupants of the car escaped unhurt.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 7pm last night we were called to attend the scene of a road traffic collision on Charles Street, Golborne, involving three vehicles.

“A crew from Leigh fire station arrived quickly and firefighters worked to right one car and make the area safe, before handing over to colleagues from Greater Manchester Police.

“Firefighters were in attendance for just under an hour.”

The car landed on its roof

The crash stunned people living on Charles Street, many of whom were relaxing at home before hearing the loud smash.

It was the latest in a series of collisions on the street and residents say they have been asking for a one-way system to be introduced for the past 10 years, without success.

Andrew Ashcroft, who lives on Charles Street, said he felt “lucky” that his five children were all at home at the time, rather than being outside.

He said: “It will take a kid to die before anything is sorted. This is the seventh major crash on the street and yet more damage to three other cars.”

Firefighters work to make the overturned car safe

One of the damaged cars was a Ford Fiesta belonging to Michelle Leatham, who also lives on Charles Street.

She said: “More definitely needs to be done for both the speed on the street and punishment for the people who commit the crime.”

She said the emergency services were “fantastic” but is disappointed that she has now been left with a bill.

Michelle said: “I just feel its ridiculous that now I’m out of pocket for insurance excess and the hassle of sorting a car. I have been a key worker and do voluntary work for a grassroots football team and now I’m going to struggle for a car due to the damage to mine.”

