Reports of tornado causing 'significant' damage to properties

The dramatic incident took place in Skelmersdale at around noon on Friday, with property owners now clearing up the mess left in its wake.

A spokesman for Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police reported: "West Lancashire isn't known for it's extreme weather, but just before midday today, a tornado (confirmed by residents) has travelled through the area causing a significant amount of damage to properties within Skelmersdale.

"Thankfully there are currently no reports of injuries, but there is some damage to roofing and on the floor due to this.

Police shared this photograph on social media

"The community have been fantastic confirming neighbours safety and welfare, and emergency services have been quick to respond."

They said crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were working to ensure buildings were safe, including removing loose tiles, and staff from West Lancashire Council's clean and green teams and emergency housing officers were supporting people.

The spokesman continued: "If anybody needs support, or if you are concerned about anybody, please call or make yourself know to officers on site.

"A great community spirit and great partnership working. Thanks to everyone involved."