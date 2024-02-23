Residents who were hit by floods in Wigan have formed an action group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Leigh residents have experienced floods several times in recent years, including having to be evacuated by emergency services in Storm Cristoph, they decided to create their own action group.

Pen Leach Brook which set in the south of the Higher Folds estate in Leigh, has a number of homes which are at high risk of flooding. Due to geographical reasons, surface water was pooling at the lowest point close to the centre of the estate.

With the support of Wigan Council. The Environment Agency and Newsground, this group has helped the community have a stronger voice. This has led to having parts of the sewer network inspected and critical gullies monitored and cleaned.

The community flood group are currently working to develop a community emergency flood plan in order to plan and prepare for future flood events and assist those most vulnerable during a flood event, this will help manage flood risks to at the estate.