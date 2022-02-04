Matthew Ashton and Charlotte Bibby from Ashton at the Carling Cup Final.

RETRO SPORT: Carling Cup Wigan v Manchester United 2006

Latics fans in full support of their team, at the Carling Cup Final, Wigan Athletic take on Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006 - Photographer Frank Orrell.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:49 pm

Dispite the spirit of the crowd Latics lost 4-0

1.

The Crawford family from Worsley Mesnes and friends show their support for Wigan Athletic.

Photo Sales

2.

Ben Steadman, Paul Threlfall and Lewis Steadman at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.

Photo Sales

3.

Nicola, Dave, Deborah, Laura and Karl Woods from Up Holland at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United.

Photo Sales

4.

Latics Fan Steve Siddall and his partner and Man Utd supporter Karen Ross at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.

Photo Sales
SportManchester UnitedCardiff
Next Page
Page 1 of 5