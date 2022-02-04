RETRO SPORT: Carling Cup Wigan v Manchester United 2006

Dispite the spirit of the crowd Latics lost 4-0
1.
The Crawford family from Worsley Mesnes and friends show their support for Wigan Athletic.
2.
Ben Steadman, Paul Threlfall and Lewis Steadman at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.
3.
Nicola, Dave, Deborah, Laura and Karl Woods from Up Holland at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United.
4.
Latics Fan Steve Siddall and his partner and Man Utd supporter Karen Ross at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.