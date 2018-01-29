Revealed: The 10 Wigan eateries with zero-star food hygiene ratings

These Wigan restaurants, shops and takeaways have all been given the lowest possible rating by the Food Standards Agency.
They were inspected in 2017 and all deemed to require “urgent improvement.”
Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:
How hygienically the food is handled
How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
The condition of the structure of the buildings
The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities
How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe
At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5
All the businesses are still open but will have had to make urgent improvements because of their poor rating in order to continue trading.
All are due for a full re-inspection.