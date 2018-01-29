Revealed: The 10 Wigan eateries with zero-star food hygiene ratings

These Wigan restaurants, shops and takeaways have all been given the lowest possible rating by the Food Standards Agency.

They were inspected in 2017 and all deemed to require “urgent improvement.”

WIGAN 24-10-17 Exterior of Sicily Pizza, 51 Ormskirk Road, Wigan - has been closed after a high infestation of rats throughout the open plan food premises.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:

How hygienically the food is handled

How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings

WIGAN - HYGIENE RATINGS 04-01-18 Exterior of Derby Street Chippy, 35 Derby Street, Atherton, rated in the Score on the Doors hygiene ratings.

The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5

All the businesses are still open but will have had to make urgent improvements because of their poor rating in order to continue trading.

Oriental Express, Leigh

All are due for a full re-inspection.

Malina Mini Market, Wigan

King William on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - closed after a rat infestation

Gallo Rosso, Atherton

Golden Dragon, Wigan

Frankie's Chicken & Pizza, Ashton

Bella Pizza, Tyldesley