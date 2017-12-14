REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

At Hindley Prison inmates have the choice of:

Tomato Soup/Bread Roll

Roast Turkey/Stuffing/Bacon Roll

Roast Halal Chicken Breast/Stuffing

Country Mushroom Pie

Roast Potatoes

Peas and Sweetcorn

Strawberry Ice Cream Cup

Christmas Cupcake

Mince Pies

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.