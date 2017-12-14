REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.
The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.
At Hindley Prison inmates have the choice of:
Tomato Soup/Bread Roll
Roast Turkey/Stuffing/Bacon Roll
Roast Halal Chicken Breast/Stuffing
Country Mushroom Pie
Roast Potatoes
Peas and Sweetcorn
Strawberry Ice Cream Cup
Christmas Cupcake
Mince Pies
The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.