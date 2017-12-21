Reward offered for information on wanted man

A cash reward has been offered in a bid to find a man wanted in connection with a shop robbery.



Andrew Tomlinson, who has links to Wigan, is being sought by police over the incident which occurred at a shop on Turpin Green, Leyland, on Tuesday November 14.

Andrew Tomlinson

Two men raided the store at around 7.50pm before hitting the shopkeeper over the head with a hammer. He also suffered wounds to his hands as he tried to grab knives from one of the men.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has today offered a reward of £2,000 for any information on the whereabouts of Tomlinson has links to Wigan as well as Accrington, Leyland, Chorley, Preston and Uxbridge in London. As well as the robbery, he is wanted on recall to prison.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager for Crimestoppers, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal that this couple has gone through and they deserve to have the people responsible brought to justice.

“This is a community focused store that should be able to operate day-to-day without the fear of crime. For that reason, I am asking anyone with information to contact our charity and tell us where Andrew Tomlinson is.

Andrew Tomlinson

“I promise that nobody will ever know that you contacted us, you will be 100% Anonymous. Always.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andrew Tomlinson please contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.