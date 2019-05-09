Roaming dogs spark fear at Wigan Flashes

A Wigan dog walker has spoken of his alarm after spotting two large canines roaming and behaving aggressively on a canal towpath.

The pet owner, who asked not to be identified, saw a black German shepherd and a bull mastiff near Pearson’s Flash at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

He said the two animals began “going berserk” at the sight of his husky after emerging without warning from the woodland, off leads and with no owner anywhere in sight.

The walker beat a hasty retreat as there was a footbridge nearby and he was worried the dogs would come across and then attack him and his pet.

The alarming early-morning incident has caused particular concern as a spate of attacks and near-misses occurred at the Flashes late last year involving powerful canines suddenly appearing from densely-planted areas.

The dog walker said: “These two dogs just emerged out of the hedgerows and bushes, approached the edge of the canal and went absolutely berserk.

“They appeared from nowhere and started barking at my dog.

“I turned round and went the other way because 100 yards away there was a footbridge. It wouldn’t have taken them 60 seconds to hit that bridge and come towards us.

“I’m just grateful we were on the opposite side of the water. If they had come across the bridge there would have been nothing I could have done to stop them.

“The bull mastiff especially is so powerful. I just want to highlight this to other dog walkers because clearly a threat is there.”

Animal lovers walking their dogs at the popular beauty spot were left horrified last year when Hawkley Hall resident Sian Bint’s miniature schnauzer Tufty was brutally killed by a pack of huge canines.

Reports on social media suggested a pack of ridgeback or mastiff-type animals had attacked and injured another dog and had been behaving aggressively towards people as well.

That led Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue to express her concern at the threat walkers face. She called for the authorities to get to the bottom of the matter and take action.

Wigan Council was approached for comment but had not responded as we went to press.