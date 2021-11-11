Safety warning after second car crash on street in Wigan borough
Firefighters are urging drivers to be extra careful after two crashes at the same junction.
They were called to Rydal Street in Leigh at 12.10pm on Thursday after two cars collided at the junction with Boughey Street.
Crews spent two hours there helping to get a woman out of one of the vehicles, which was badly damaged.
She was checked by paramedics and taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment to possible pelvic injuries.
It was the second such incident on the junction recently, so firefighters have reminded drivers to be careful when travelling along the narrow streets there.
They are working with Wigan Council to see if anything can be done to improve safety in the area.
