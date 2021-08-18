Safety warning after tumble dryer fire breaks out
Firefighters are warning people to be vigilant when using tumbler dryers after a blaze broke out.
Three fire engines were called to a house on Rydal Close in Tyldesley at 1pm on Wednesday after a woman returned home and found the appliance alight in her garage.
They worked to bring the fire under control, but the tumble dryer and a boiler were destroyed, while the gas and electricity supplies were also affected.
A fault with the tumble dryer is believed to have started the fire.
A fire service spokesman urged people to only use a tumble dryer when they are at home during the day, rather than at night or when they are out of the house, in case a fire starts.
