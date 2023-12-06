Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santa’s little helpers have certainly been busy overnight and the magical post box can be found in the garden of the eco-friendly homebuilder’s sales office, known as the Huddle, and will be there until December 15, for any families in the area wanting to come and post a special letter to Father Christmas.

Children are urged to include their own address on the letter and drop it in by December 15 just in case the big man in red gets time to send them a reply. (Sssh….all children will get a personlised reply from Santa!)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children can post a letter to Santa until December 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Serrio, sales executive at Tulach, said: “Christmas is such a special time of year and a cherished memory for many children and parents alike will most likely be writing and posting their letters to Santa. Now they will have somewhere special to post their letter which has direct access to the North Pole!

“A completely free opportunity but a priceless experience and memory for all involved and so we wanted to give the Wigan community a central hub they can go to, to make sure their mail makes it to the North Pole this year!

"And, to make it extra special, every child will receive a personal reply from Santa so just imagine their faces when a letter from Lapland arrives in the post!”

“Anyone and everyone in Wigan is welcome to use the North Pole Post Box and ‘older’ visitors can also enjoy complimentary mulled wine and mince pies while they’re here and take a look around our show homes if they’re considering a new home for the new year!”

The Huddle is open Thursday, Friday and Monday 10am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sunday’s 11am to 4pm and is closed on a Tuesday and Wednesday and visitors should use postcode WN3 6QJ to find the development. Don’t forget to leave a return address with your letter so Santa can write back!

Once complete, Tulach will feature a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom styles available across 10 different house types, with all homes boasting eco-friendly features as standard such as triple glazed Velfac windows, increased insulation and an. intelligent heating system