Search for man missing from Wigan as police grow 'increasingly concerned'
Police say they are "increasingly concerned" about a missing man last seen in the borough four weeks ago.
They fear Daniel Hayes, also known as Williams, could be "confused or anxious" and they want to make sure he is okay.
The 34-year-old was last seen on Shipham Close, Leigh on July 17 and was described by police as being from Wigan and Trafford.
He is described as having dark hair and a beard, and wearing glasses. It is believed he may be carrying a blue rucksack.
A police spokesman said: "Daniel has no access to money and it is unclear if he is in possession of a mobile phone.
"He may appear confused or anxious and officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Daniel and want to make sure he is safe and well.
"Anyone with information about Daniels’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7181."
