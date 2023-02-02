Search for missing man last seen in Wigan 24 hours ago
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a Wigan man who has not been seen for 24 hours.
By Gaynor Clarke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The man – who they identified only as Timothy – was last seen in Scholes shortly after 8.50am on Wednesday.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, with a shaved head and grey beard.
He was wearing a black padded jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a dark hat with fur. He was carrying a grey Bergen-style rucksack with a red logo.