Search for missing man last seen in Wigan 24 hours ago

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a Wigan man who has not been seen for 24 hours.

By Gaynor Clarke
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The man – who they identified only as Timothy – was last seen in Scholes shortly after 8.50am on Wednesday.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, with a shaved head and grey beard.

He was wearing a black padded jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a dark hat with fur. He was carrying a grey Bergen-style rucksack with a red logo.

Call police on 101 if you can help.

Police are appealing for help to find this man, identified only as Timothy
