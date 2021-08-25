Search over as missing Wigan supermarket worker is found safe and well

A search was launched on Tuesday as Colin Garner, a mental health advocate and volunteer fund-raiser for Wigan-based counselling organisation Empathy North West CIC, had not been seen since leaving the department at 3am that day.

But a family member confirmed on Wednesday morning that he had since been found safe and well.

