Search over as missing Wigan supermarket worker is found safe and well
A supermarket worker and Latics fan who went missing from Wigan's A&E unit has been found.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 1:05 pm
A search was launched on Tuesday as Colin Garner, a mental health advocate and volunteer fund-raiser for Wigan-based counselling organisation Empathy North West CIC, had not been seen since leaving the department at 3am that day.
But a family member confirmed on Wednesday morning that he had since been found safe and well.
