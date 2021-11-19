Search teams looking for missing Wigan woman recover body from beauty spot lake

The grim discovery was made on Friday afternoon(November 19) by the North Wales Underwater Search and Marine Unit combing the lakes at Orrell Water Park.

Identification of the deceased has not been made but the search in the first place was for 60-year-old Christine Foster who had been missing in the area since Wednesday afternoon.

The popular visitor attraction had been cordoned off since early morning and the night before police had issued a public appeal for help in finding Ms Foster and issued a description.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cordoned off water park

She had last been seen at 4.30pm on Wednesday November 17 in the Greenslate Road area of Orrell which is very close to the water park.

A member of the public who helped police with searches around the woodland and adjoining farmers' fields said that he didn't know Ms Foster but had been told she had been greatly upset recently by the loss of a beloved pet dog.

Expert police divers were brought in and began searching the several lakes and ponds at the park.

And a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police later released the following brief statement: "Officers searching for missing person Christine Foster have sadly located a body in the water at Orrell Water Park in Wigan at around 10.50am today (19 November).

Christine Foster

"A formal identification has not yet taken place.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.