James Moir, the CEO of charity shopping platform easyfundraising, says customers can claim as much as £54 for their nominated charity or cause just by being savvy about how they book their package holiday, while as much as £14 per hotel booking can be generated.

The £54 for package holidays was the average amount raised between April and June 2023 per customer, and the £14 figure for hotel bookings was the average amount raised for hotel and accommodation bookings per customer between April and June 2023.

James says: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to bite and not everyone can afford to keep up a regular charity direct debit. But an easy thing to do is just carry on with your online shopping as usual – including booking travel and holidays – but just do it in a slightly different way so you raise money for charity at the same time.”

Secret trick to booking holidays

Travel firms offering customers free cash for charity when they purchase on the platform, include Expedia at up to five percent, Booking.com at up to four percent and Lastminute.com at up to three percent.

Hotels.com says it will give up to 2.5 percent of the purchase price to charity if you buy using the easyfundraising platform, First Choice says it will give up to two percent, while the Holiday Inn will offer up to 1.5 per cent to a charity of your choosing if you purchase via the easyfundraising website or app.

Virgin Atlantic, jet2.com, Thomas Cook, Virgin Holidays, Aer Lingus and On The Beach are just some of the other big travel names on the site.

The retailer or brand will cover the cost of the donation, giving you yet another reason to feel good about your upcoming trip.

Added up with other people’s donations it can make a huge difference. Customers booking through the easyfundraising website are part of what it says is a new UK giving trend – raising regular small amounts or ‘microdonations’ that added together make a big difference for charities and good causes, including smaller, grassroots groups.