Security ramped up at Leigh Sports Village as final countdown to Women's Euros begins

Trained sniffer dogs could be seen along with patrols at Leigh Sports Village as Project Servator – which aims to disrupt both criminality and terrorism – kicked in.

There’s now little more than a week to go before the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 competition gets under way, with four matches played at LSV, starting with Portugal vs Switzerland on Saturday July 9.

GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley announced that specially trained Servator officers had now descended on the venue and will be carrying out patrols in the coming weeks.

Police and a sniffer dog at Leigh Sports Village

Police are keen for the public not to be alarmed about their increased presence – in fact it is the contrary for which they are aiming.

A Project Servator spokesperson said: “Our officers will arrive unannounced at various locations. These patrols could last for different lengths of time and involve varying numbers of officers.

"You'll see, as a minimum, uniform and plain-clothes officers, but we might also include officers from other departments such as dog or horse units or armed officers, depending on our specific requirements.

With big Women's Euros games coming to the Sports Village, the venue is being kept under close police scrutiny

“We might also work with British Transport Police at transport hubs or Aviation Police at airports.

“Officers will talk to the public, local businesses and private security staff to let them know what they're doing and remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual behaviour.

“You may also see posters on display boards and officers handing out leaflets explaining more about Project Servator.

“Project Servator’s patrols are highly visible, but if you see our officers in your area, there's nothing to be concerned about. It's normal police activity and isn't linked to any specific intelligence about a threat to the area.

Residents can expect high visibility policing around the stadium until its role in the championships comes to an end

“Working with the community is a vital part of making Project Servator a success, so if you have any questions, please feel free to talk to our officers.”