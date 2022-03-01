Wigan borough petrol station 'fire' turns out to be security smoke
Three fire engines flew to a Wigan borough petrol station shop was alight.
But when they got there they discovered that the fumes reported by a member of the public in a 999 call were actually from a "smoke cloak" security device.
Police are now investigating an attempted break-in at the Morrison's garage retail unit on Sale Way, Leigh, at around 6am on Tuesday March 1.
"But it soon became obvious that the smoke inside was from a smoke cloak device.
"The fumes are harmless although they are disorientating for an intruder and don't smell particularly nice.
"Staff had just arrived to open up when we got there and the smoke was soon cleared.
"I think once all that smoke started filling the shop they just gave up."
Anyone with details about the attempted break-in is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.