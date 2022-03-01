But when they got there they discovered that the fumes reported by a member of the public in a 999 call were actually from a "smoke cloak" security device.

Police are now investigating an attempted break-in at the Morrison's garage retail unit on Sale Way, Leigh, at around 6am on Tuesday March 1.

The garage shop was fogged up but it wasn't on fire

"But it soon became obvious that the smoke inside was from a smoke cloak device.

"The fumes are harmless although they are disorientating for an intruder and don't smell particularly nice.

"Staff had just arrived to open up when we got there and the smoke was soon cleared.

Firefighters had only to ventilate the store

"I think once all that smoke started filling the shop they just gave up."

Anyone with details about the attempted break-in is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.